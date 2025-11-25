Barclays Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to “Overweight”

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $216.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.09.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $2,012,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $11,058,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $22,498,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

