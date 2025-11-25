Banana Gun Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for about $7.48 or 0.00008547 BTC on popular exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s launch date was September 9th, 2023. Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000 tokens. Banana Gun’s official message board is www.bananagun.io/blog. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagun. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,073.49463985 with 4,005,338.65788956 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 7.55194626 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $5,035,110.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

