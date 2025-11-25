Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.9167.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Ball has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ball by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

