Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

