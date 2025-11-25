Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $23.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 1,087,075 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,487,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 820,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,155,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,606,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 979,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after purchasing an additional 645,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

