Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Autins Group had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.
Autins Group Stock Performance
AUTG opened at GBX 9 on Tuesday. Autins Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.28 and a 1-year high of GBX 14. The stock has a market cap of £4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
About Autins Group
Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.
