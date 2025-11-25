Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Autins Group had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Autins Group Stock Performance

AUTG opened at GBX 9 on Tuesday. Autins Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.28 and a 1-year high of GBX 14. The stock has a market cap of £4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Autins Group

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

