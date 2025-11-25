ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $987.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,002.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.85. The stock has a market cap of $388.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

