AO World (LON:AO) Announces Earnings Results

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.22 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AO World had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95. AO World has a 52 week low of GBX 77.15 and a 52 week high of GBX 120.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.97. The company has a market capitalization of £576.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Get AO World alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 137 price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AO World to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 135 to GBX 105 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AO World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.

Insider Buying and Selling at AO World

In related news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88, for a total transaction of £440,000. Also, insider John Roberts sold 414,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97, for a total transaction of £402,405.47. Insiders have sold 1,218,053 shares of company stock valued at $114,433,777 in the last three months. 47.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Read More

