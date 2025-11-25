Analyzing Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Curbline Properties pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 299.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curbline Properties and Realty Income”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.47 $10.26 million $0.40 58.72 Realty Income $5.55 billion 9.39 $860.77 million $1.08 52.39

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curbline Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curbline Properties and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties 25.51% 2.19% 1.94% Realty Income 16.77% 2.34% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Curbline Properties and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43 Realty Income 0 11 3 0 2.21

Curbline Properties presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Realty Income.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Realty Income on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 644 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.