Analyzing Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) & The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and Franklin Covey”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $309.11 million 1.62 $29.63 million $0.38 48.47 Franklin Covey $267.07 million 0.68 $23.40 million $0.24 61.85

Analyst Ratings

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. The Hackett Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for The Hackett Group and Franklin Covey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Franklin Covey 1 0 2 0 2.33

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.58%. Franklin Covey has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.04%. Given Franklin Covey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 5.37% 24.12% 14.34% Franklin Covey 3.81% 19.08% 6.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Hackett Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Franklin Covey on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as IP-as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices which help clients develop a coordinated digital transformation strategy. In addition, it offers oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. Further, the company provides SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

