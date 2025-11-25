Analysts Set I-Mab Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target at $7.67

Shares of I-Mab Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research set a $7.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $8.00 target price on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.45. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 6.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

Featured Articles

