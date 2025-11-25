Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price at $11.93

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.9286.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,972.60. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $287,962.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 164,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,101.90. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $3,521,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 7.8% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 302.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.