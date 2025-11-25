Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) PT at $12.67

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXK. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EXK opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.27. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,902,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,563 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,557,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 223,457 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 13.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,454,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after buying an additional 643,641 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 113.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after buying an additional 2,374,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,458,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 740,046 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

