Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$32.41

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARX shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

ARX opened at C$25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.99. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$22.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.56.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 20.95%.The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

