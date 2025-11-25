Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG):

11/22/2025 – Vishay Precision Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – Vishay Precision Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Vishay Precision Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Vishay Precision Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/2/2025 – Vishay Precision Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2025 – Vishay Precision Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Vishay Precision Group had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Vishay Precision Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Vishay Precision Group had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

