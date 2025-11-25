American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 365,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American International Group has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,378,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,045,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 33,315.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,536,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,969,000 after purchasing an additional 716,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

