American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $357.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

