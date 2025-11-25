Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Amentum has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTM shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amentum by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,594 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Amentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amentum by 1,128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,135,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amentum by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,117,000 after purchasing an additional 501,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $9,988,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.