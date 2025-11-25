Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Director Srinivas Akkaraju Buys 125,743 Shares of Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 125,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $905,349.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 643,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,472. This represents a 24.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 137,772 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $903,784.32.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 102,652 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $621,044.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 914 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $5,036.14.

On Thursday, November 13th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 276,179 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,449,939.75.

Alumis Stock Performance

ALMS stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.33. Alumis Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALMS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alumis by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Alumis during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alumis during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alumis by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

