AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.56. AltiGen Communications shares last traded at $0.5620, with a volume of 14,733 shares changing hands.

AltiGen Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

