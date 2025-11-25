Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $305.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $318.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $319.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 799,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $496,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

