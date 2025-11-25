Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,952 shares of company stock valued at $58,896,009. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $318.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $319.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

