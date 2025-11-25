Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €353.50 and traded as high as €366.00. Allianz shares last traded at €363.10, with a volume of 615,631 shares trading hands.
Allianz Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €357.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €353.50.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
