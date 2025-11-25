Allete (NYSE:ALE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.5350, with a volume of 35637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allete has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Allete had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allete in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Allete by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Allete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Allete by 3,456.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allete by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

