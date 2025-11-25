Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

