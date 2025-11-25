Alcoa $AA Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,803,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $44,151,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $23,339,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alcoa by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.50 price target on Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Alcoa from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

