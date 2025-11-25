AI Companions (AIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.46 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, AI Companions has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AI Companions token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $126.80 million and $9.46 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AI Companions alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,977.28 or 0.99700334 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Companions Profile

AI Companions was first traded on September 9th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official website is aivcompanions.com. The Reddit community for AI Companions is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. AI Companions’ official message board is medium.com/@aicompanions.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.12950845 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $7,343,409.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Companions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Companions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Companions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.