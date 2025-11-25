Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart sold 129,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $378,142.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,315. This trade represents a 36.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jaime Xinos sold 20,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $57,765.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,176.64. The trade was a 21.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 381,972 shares of company stock worth $1,084,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 81.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 2,000,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 311,925 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 443.7% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 966,667 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,652,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 898,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 244,885 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $221.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

