Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.200-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

