Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.200-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 5.9%

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

