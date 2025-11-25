7,360 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

