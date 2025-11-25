6,139 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Bought by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Exelixis by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,189,228 shares in the company, valued at $51,790,879.40. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,600. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

