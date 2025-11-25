59,896 Shares in Urban Edge Properties $UE Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 85.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.