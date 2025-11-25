590 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

IWB stock opened at $366.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $377.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

