51,618 Shares in QXO, Inc. $QXO Acquired by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 91.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,192,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484,977 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Opportunities LLC Project Breeze Series 1 purchased a new position in QXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,246,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 617.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,608,000 after buying an additional 2,821,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba River Capital raised its position in shares of QXO by 127.8% in the second quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,116,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 626,067 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QXO. Stephens started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $28.00 target price on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QXO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

QXO Price Performance

Shares of QXO stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. QXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20726.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

