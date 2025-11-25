4,927 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. $TNK Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $711,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $612,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 89.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.11.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

