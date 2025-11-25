4,419 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Acquired by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,419 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,323 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.40.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. HSBC lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

