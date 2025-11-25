3,710 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $101.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

