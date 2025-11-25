3,433 Shares in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 193.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Hologic by 121.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $80.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Hologic’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

