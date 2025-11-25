2,010 Shares in Ferguson plc $FERG Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,718,000 after acquiring an additional 205,531 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 96.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,940.67. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Allison Stirrup sold 969 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $226,968.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,735.34. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $240.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.34. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $256.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

