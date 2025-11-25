136,545 Shares in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 211.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 16,609.6% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,519,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after buying an additional 1,510,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,501,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,970,000 after acquiring an additional 521,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MFC opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.