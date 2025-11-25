1,305 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,305 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.61 and a 200-day moving average of $317.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. President Capital increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $368.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.08.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 869 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.93, for a total value of $225,879.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $464,494.91. The trade was a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total value of $1,504,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,320 shares in the company, valued at $21,703,538.40. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 743,351 shares of company stock valued at $230,981,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

