125,000 Shares in AGCO Corporation $AGCO Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of AGCO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $52,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

AGCO stock opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

