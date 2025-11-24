Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,630 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Zscaler worth $146,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $516,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $275.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.65.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

