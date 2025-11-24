Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $400,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $122.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $181.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.13.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

