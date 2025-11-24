Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $167.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.3810.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $261,161.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $419,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,292. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,247,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

