YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 2nd (NYSEARCA:ABNY)

Shares of YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.
YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
ABNY stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.
YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6,524.0%.
YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Airbnb stock (ABNB) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
