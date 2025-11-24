Yellow Pages Limited (Y) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Y stock opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$156.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.64. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of C$9.86 and a 12 month high of C$12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.34 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 63.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages will post 1.6202946 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.

