XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XTI Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XTI Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

XTI Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XTIA opened at $1.41 on Friday. XTI Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. XTI Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 655.07% and a negative net margin of 1,714.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XTIA. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XTI Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XTI Aerospace by 47.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XTI Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

