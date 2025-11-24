XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 465 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 459 to GBX 469 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 448.50.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON XPS opened at GBX 340 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £689.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.66. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 307 and a 1 year high of GBX 426.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.20 earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martin Sutherland bought 11,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £39,054.30. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

