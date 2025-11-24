Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.24% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 223.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,918 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 523,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR opened at $13.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $236.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.16 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on XHR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

